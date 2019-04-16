close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Crafts festival to begin on 19th

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2019

Islamabad: A three-day 'Crafts Festival' will be held here from April 19. At the event to be organised by a local hotel in collaboration with Nomad Art and Cultural Centre, artisans will participate including women from rural areas to display handicrafts of the country. The organisers said the crafts represented a valuable material heritage, which formed a tangible part of our historical and contemporary culture which was aimed to promote and preserve traditional folk crafts of the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad