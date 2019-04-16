Crafts festival to begin on 19th

Islamabad: A three-day 'Crafts Festival' will be held here from April 19. At the event to be organised by a local hotel in collaboration with Nomad Art and Cultural Centre, artisans will participate including women from rural areas to display handicrafts of the country. The organisers said the crafts represented a valuable material heritage, which formed a tangible part of our historical and contemporary culture which was aimed to promote and preserve traditional folk crafts of the country.