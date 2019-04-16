On the cold hill’s side

This refers to the letter ‘It’s not cute anymore‘ (April 13) by Hussnain Magsi. I couldn’t agree more with the writer’s analysis of the current state of affairs in the country. However, I would like to add a few thoughts. Illusions are alluring as long as the high lasts. Once the hangover sets in the bitterness of harsh reality turns these illusions into nightmares. Mirages are enticing until we remain under the spell of rosy promises and continue to daydream and hallucinate. But, when we come to, we find ourselves ‘on the cold hill’s side.’

At present, the people of this country find themselves face to face with a similar situation. The Pied Piper of ‘grace and elegance’ charmed them through the glitzy ‘Eldorado’ and then, true to form, let them sink into the Slough of Despond. But, to be fair, the people are equally to blame for their predicament. They should have thought better of pinning all their hopes on someone who has always flirted with consistency.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali