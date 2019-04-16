KP CM launches Insaf Rozgar, Sehat Insaf Card schemes in Mohmand

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday launched the Insaf Rozgar and Sehat Insaf Card schemes in Mohmand district.

The interest-free loan up to Rs1 million would be provided to local residents to help eradicate unemployment and poverty in the terrorism-affected tribal districts under the first scheme. Under the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme 115,000 health cards would be distributed among citizens in Mohmand. The health cards will cover the treatment of cancer, cardiac and other diseases.

The launching ceremony was held during the visit of the chief minister to Mohmand, said an official handout. The chief minister chaired the provincial cabinet meeting, launched the Insaf Rozgar and Sehat Insaf schemes.

He took part in the Spring Sports and Cultural Festival. The chief minister also visited Gandao Small Dam where he was briefed about the expected date of completion. Under the Rozgar scheme, skilled and degree-holders unemployed people in the age group of 18 to 50 years would get interest-free loans from 50,000 to Rs1 million.

Technical people would get from Rs50,000 to Rs0.5 million whereas others would get Rs50,000 to Rs0.3 million for initiating businesses. During his visit, the chief minister attended the Spring Sports and Culture Festival where students and youth presented various national songs, traditional folk music and dance along with different sports and acrobatic events.

Addressing the participants of the festival, the chief minister stated that people in erstwhile Fata have suffered greatly due to terrorism and insurgency for the past 15 years.

Mahmood Khan added that due to the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and successful military operations against terrorists, peace has been restored and now the government and all stakeholders were focused towards speedy development in these areas.

The chief minister stated that with the Rozgar Scheme, all businesses and livelihood opportunities that were destroyed during the period of the insurgency would be restored along with providing the locals with new avenues for development.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister stated that the government would make all-out efforts to resolve the clean drinking water issue in the Mohmand district. He said that efforts would be made for providing all job opportunities to local citizens in the Mohmand district.

The chief minister was briefed on the work progress on Gandao Small Dam. He was informed that the Gandao Small Dam was being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs449 million which will directly benefit 22,000 local population.