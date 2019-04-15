Shehzar, Sabir lift PIA in Patron’s Trophy G-11

KARACHI: Shehzar Mohammad and Agha Sabir blasted fine centuries to enable Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to declare their first innings at 394-6 against Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on the first day of the Patron's Trophy Grade-II at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad on Sunday.

In the three-day outing, Shehzar, son of former Test cricketer Shoaib Mohammad, blasted 157 off 189 balls, striking 27 fours and Sabir smashed 14 fours in his 142-ball 104 to take their side to a huge total while opening the innings.

Spinner Imran Khan got 3-106 and Touseeq Shah picked 2-62. In response, at stumps PAF were 24 without loss. In the other game at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Higher Education Commission (HEC) posted 282-5 in the allotted 83 overs in their first innings against Ghani Glass with Fahad Usman blasting 107 off 183 balls, hitting 14 fours. Ali Usman picked 293.

Here at UBL Sports Complex, Navy were folded by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for 210 in 52.5 overs with Wasim Ahmed top-scoring 66 and Hamza Ghanchi making 37. Mirza Ahsan picked 6-62.

In response, CAA reached 107-2. Haideri Traders were folded for 158 in their first innings by Omar Associates here at SBP Ground. Mohammad Usman (34) and Jalat Khan (33) were the leading scorers. Spinner Mohammad Irfan got 4-39 while left-arm pacer Shah Faisal calimed 3-33. Omar Associates were 81-3, in reply, when bails were drawn.

At Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) were bowled out for 277 in 79.1 overs by Candyland. Test discard Khurram Manzoor (67) and Daniyal Ahsan (56) struck solid fifties. Paceman Tayyab Riaz got 5-65. Candyland, in reply, were 12-1 at close.

At Army Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were bowled out by Army for 332 with Usman Salahuddin making 97 with nine fours. Rizwan Hussain blasted 66 with 11 fours and Hamza Nadeem made 42. Hamza Khan got 5-84. Army were 19-2 in five overs, in response.

At Railways Stadium Lahore, Bilal Irshad slammed 157 with 18 fours and one six and Hamza Nazar (75) guided Railways to 406-7 in their first innings against Karachi Port Trust (KPT). Husban Javed and Khalid Mehmood got three wickets each. KPT were 1-0 in reply at close.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, Sabir’s Poultry perished for 136 against K-Electric with Imran Dogar making 28 and Ali Zaryab scoring 26. Test cricketer Imran Nazir, who returned after five years due to illness, scored only ten with two fours. Sajid Khan got 4-11 and Asad Raza captured 3-34. K-Electric were 18-2 at close.