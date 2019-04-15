close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

Ex-MPA elected JUI-F Mansehra district head

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2019

MANSEHRA: Former MNA Mufti Kifayatullah has been elected the district head of Jamiat Ulemai-e-Islam-Fazl here on Sunday.

The voting, which started in the morning, continued till the evening where as many as 533 members of general body, out of the total 619, cast their votes.

The provincial election commissioner, Maulana Rashid Khan, announcing the results said that Mufti Kifayatullah was elected district head defeating former senator Hidayatullah Shah, who served as the JI district amir for the last almost 35 years consecutively. He said that Maulana Nasir Mehmood secured the highest votes and elected as district general secretary. Maulana Qazi Aurangzeb was elected tehsil president Mansehra and Maulana Javed Al-Mani as the tehsil general secretary. Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Kifayatullah thanked the party members. “I will serve you wholeheartedly, as our party is confronting those who claim to have brought ‘change’ but instead have gifted people with price hike and increase in electricity and gas tariffs,” he said.

