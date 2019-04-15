BEd Hons programme started for daughters of cops

A four-year BEd Honours programme has been started for the daughters of police officials, said the Sindh police chief, IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, on Sunday.

Speaking at a ceremony as its chief guest here, the police chief said that 80 seats have been reserved for the daughters of police officials in the BEd programme, according to a statement issued by the provincial police.

He thanked the singer and social worker Shehzad Roy and the social welfare organisation Durbeen and its team, especially its CEO Salma, for formulating the educational programme and designating 80 seats’ quota for police officials’ daughters.

He said this step would undoubtedly offer employment opportunities to the daughters of police officials in both public and private organisations. He praised the services of AIG Welfare Sindh Dr Rizwan Ahmed for taking the steps for the welfare of police officials and their families.

Dr Imam emphasised that the welfare of police officials and their families is a top priority of the provincial police department. He spoke about the different steps being taken for health and education facilities of the children of police officials.

He also spoke about the agreements made with the city’s reputable schools for the children of martyred and in-service police officials. He said that a separate desk has been set up to facilitate police officials and their families in getting medical treatment at public and private hospitals.

He also talked about different agreements made with NGOs for imparting vocational training to the educated widows of police officials. DIG Finance Zulfiqar Larek, the DIG Admin Karachi and AIG Welfare Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion.