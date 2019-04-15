Two booked over infant’s killing in Manghopir

A case on Sunday was registered against two men over the killing on Saturday of an infant in the Manghopir area. An FIR No 155/19 under the sections 302 and 324/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against two suspects, Hashim and Khadim, on behalf of Mehmood Chandio, the deceased infant’s father.

According to Manghopir SHO Irfan Asif, the suspects nominated in the murder case belong to the complainant’s hometown in Kambar-Shahdadkot. An eight-month-old child, Khadija, was killed when unidentified persons fired in her house on Saturday.

Her father told the police that the suspects he nominated in the FIR were behind the incident as they had been threatening him for the past few days after a girl had eloped from his hometown and the suspects conjectured that he had provided her a shelter.

Chandio added that the suspects came to kill him but mistakenly their bullets hit his infant daughter and killed her. The SHO said the police were further inquiring into the case. The incident had taken place at a small house located near Garam Chashma within the limits of the Manghopir police station. The infant girl died on the spot. Her body was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital from where the family took it away without medico-egal formalities.After the killing, family members of the victim along with scores of relatives and neighbouring people held a protest over the incident. The protesters condemned the infant girl’s killing and demanded the immediate arrests of the culprits.

Her father who hails from Kambar-Shahdatkot district had recently returned to Karachi from Saudi Arabia. The deceased was the youngest daughter of Chandio who has another daughter. On the day of the killing, the inquiry officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Saqlain, said unidentified persons entered the victim’s house, opened fire and escaped. “They opened fire through the window while standing on a courtyard of the house,” said the officer. “One of the bullets hit and killed the victim.”