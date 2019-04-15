Woman found dead in Surjani

A woman was found dead in her house in Surjani Town on Sunday. Her family and the police believed that the woman committed suicide by shooting herself with her husband’s pistol.

The incident took place at a house in Muhammadia Town within the limits of the Surjani Town police station from where a critically injured woman was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

She was later identified as 28-year-old Maria, wife of Ibrahim Jatoi. Police officials said that they had recorded the statement of her husband who said that his wife committed suicide by shooting herself with his licensed pistol as she was depressed due to some family disputes. The police later handed the body over to the family for burial, while further investigations are under way.