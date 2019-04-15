Money launderers behave with indignation when questioned: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a quote from French economist Frederic Bastiat as he weighed in on money laundering investigations being carried out against influential figures and senior politicians in the country.

Imran Khan in his tweet shared the famous quote of Frederic Bastiat, which says: "When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorize it and a moral code that glorifies it."

“The truth of this saying is reflected clearly in the way money launderers are treated and the way they behave with indignation when questioned,” the prime minister commented. It is pertinent to mention here that the family of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif is being investigated in money-laundering cases. Former president and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are also facing allegations of money-laundering.

Though the prime minister did not name anyone, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Asif Ali Zardari and sister of Bilawal, took it seriously and replied on the Twitter, saying that “It’s not nice to speak about your sisters like this.”