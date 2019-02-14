close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
February 14, 2019

12 militants among 15 killed in Afghan attacks

Top Story

X
Xinhua
February 14, 2019

TALUQAN, Afghanistan: A total of 15 fighters, including 12 militants, have been killed as fighting was continuing in Dasht-e-Qala district of the northern Takhar province, an army spokesman in the northern region, Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, said Wednesday. The government forces, according to the official, stormed the Taliban positions in parts of Dasht-e-Qala district late Tuesday night and so far 12 insurgents had been killed and eight others sustained injuries. Karimi also admitted that a mine planted by militants went off early Wednesday, killing three police personnel and injuring two others. Taliban militants haven't commented yet.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story