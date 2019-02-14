12 militants among 15 killed in Afghan attacks

TALUQAN, Afghanistan: A total of 15 fighters, including 12 militants, have been killed as fighting was continuing in Dasht-e-Qala district of the northern Takhar province, an army spokesman in the northern region, Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, said Wednesday. The government forces, according to the official, stormed the Taliban positions in parts of Dasht-e-Qala district late Tuesday night and so far 12 insurgents had been killed and eight others sustained injuries. Karimi also admitted that a mine planted by militants went off early Wednesday, killing three police personnel and injuring two others. Taliban militants haven't commented yet.