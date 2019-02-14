close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
CAA reopens Lahore runway after patchwork

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

LAHORE: The runway of Lahore International Airport reopened on Wednesday after completion of its patchwork of urgent nature. According to a press release, the civil engineers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) completed the patchwork in record time of two hours. The runway was closed for air traffic for two hours from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, airlines and passengers were informed about the reason of delay of flights, the CAA spokesperson concluded.

