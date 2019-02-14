Round-table highlights women’s role in agri-tech business

Islamabad : Over 30 women entrepreneurs and professionals in the agriculture technology sector, representatives of financial institutions, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and provincial farmers’ associations discussed the role of women in agricultural technology at a round-table recently organized by the USAID-funded Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA).

The discussion culminated in the formation of a woman-run advisory committee to create and expand business opportunities for Pakistani women in the sector. Women leaders in agricultural technology spoke about their experiences and agreed that concerted efforts are needed in identifying bottlenecks to women’s empowerment in agriculture.

Participants expressed the need to expand competitive agriculture technologies to boost growth in agricultural production, productivity, sales and ultimately, value for women in agribusiness.

Nasima Karim, an entrepreneur from Gilgit-Baltistan stated, “I am hopeful today’s critical discussion will create an environment for tech-based advances that will allow women farmers in Gilgit-Baltistan to excel.”

Tabindah Shahzadi from Rachna Agri Business added, “This platform will help create a network of women professionals and CEOs to link women with agri-technologies.” “PATTA is carrying out several activities over the course of next three years across Pakistan, and the critical input of these trailblazing participants from the private sector has informed us on both their technical needs as well as how to make the sector more inclusive for women,” Shamsher Khan, Acting Chief of Party PATTA said.

Participants at the roundtable represented private sector companies like Cattlekit, Rachna Agri Business, C.K.D Seeds and Fertilizer, Jaffer Brothers, Amin Agencies and Fatima Group.