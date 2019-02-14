10 gangsters booked for killing policeman

Ten persons allegedly involved in the Lyari gang war have been nominated in the murder FIR of a policeman, Muhammad Farooq, who was martyred on Tuesday in the Pak Colony area.

Farooq, who was posted at the Pak Colony police station, was killed during an exchange of fire with drug peddlers after the police, as part of their campaign against drug peddlers, conducted a raid on a tip-off in the Old Golimar area

The FIR No 27/19 was registered at the Pak Colony police station on behalf of the state under the sections 302, 324 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to Pak Colony SHO Haq Nawaz, the 10 suspects nominated in the case included notorious drug peddlers-cum-Lyari gangsters Mairaj and Sheraz, and their eight companions. The police were carrying out raids to arrest the suspects, he said.

The martyred policeman was a resident of Liaquatabad. He left behind a widow, three sons and two daughters. Funeral prayers for Farooq were also offered on Wednesday. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam attended the prayers along with several other police and Rangers officers.