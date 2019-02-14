Aisam, Gonzalez reach New York Open quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez reached the quarter-finals of New York Open in the US on Wednesday.

The unseeded pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 67th and 57th, respectively, defeated the wildcard American duo of John Isner and Brenden Evans 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of this ATP 250 event. It is to be noted that Isner is currently No 9 in the world and No 1 American player on the circuit.