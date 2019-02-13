Govt decides to allow construction of high-rise buildings in capital

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to allow construction of multi-stories high-rise buildings in the federal capital. The departments and agencies concerned have been asked to formulate rules for the purpose.

The decision has been taken at high echelon meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). The decision has been taken in view of increase in population in the federal capital, for preservation of green-areas, fulfilling of economic and accommodation needs of the inhabitants, provision of business facilities to people living abroad especially in the field of real estate and generation of economic activities further.

The Aviation Division and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have been asked to submit their detailed report to identify the areas where high-rise buildings could not be built due to aviation hazards. They have been asked to keep such areas at minimum.

The CDA will formulate rules and regulations for granting permission to the existing buildings into high-rise. The CDA has also been asked to submit its report for making the process of approval of design and other approvals with minimum involvement of personnel through automation system. The authority has been instructed to prepare report for maximum height of the buildings and construction of high-rise buildings at ketchi abadis.