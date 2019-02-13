4 cops martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four policemen were martyred and a station house officer (SHO) and two passers-by injured when a police patrolling party was attacked with sophisticated weapons and hand-grenades, police and hospital sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The attack took place some 40 kilometers off Dera Ismail Khan in the limits of Parova Police Station. According to sources, a police party led by SHO Parova Police Station Tahir Nawaz was on the way when unidentified assailants intercepted them near Maharah Adda.

Armed with sophisticated weapons, the attackers on motorcycles and in a pickup opened indiscriminate fire on the police. The attack was so sudden that the cops could not retaliate and the attackers managed to escape. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan where four cops succumbed to injuries.

The martyred policemen were identified as Asif Nawaz, Muhammad Javed, Mirbaz and Sarfaraz. The injured SHO Tahir Nawaz Khan, who was hit in the abdomen and leg, was also said to be in a serious condition. He had to be taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dera Ismail Khan. The injured civilians who were caught in the firing were identified as Asif and Yaseen. The Hizbul Ahrar has claimed responsibility for the attack. "The target killers of Hizbul Ahrar carried out the attack on police mobile in the limits of Parova Police Station," said Dr Aziz Yousafzai, the spokesman for Hizbul Ahrar. Police sources said Regional Police Officer Dar Ali Khattak, District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehr Ali along with a heavy contingent of police arrived at the spot.

The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. It was learnt that the experts from the bomb disposal unit defused explosives fitted in a three-wheeler parked near the spot. An eyewitness said that he was travelling in a tractor-trolley when he saw more than 15 armed masked men who attacked the police with indiscriminate firing and hand-grenades near Maharah.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the martyred cops were offered at the Police Lines in the Dera Ismail Khan.

Senior police and military officials attended the funerals. Later, the bodies were sent to respective areas for burial.