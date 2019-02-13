close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 13, 2019

UN chief willing to broker end to Venezuela crisis

World

AFP
February 13, 2019

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his offer Monday to help broker an end to the crisis in Venezuela during talks with the country´s foreign minister. Guterres met with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in New York, at the request of Caracas, as the standoff between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido hardened. The United Nations has called for serious political negotiations between the two sides to prevent a slide toward more violence in the South American country. “The secretary-general reaffirmed that his offer of good offices to both parties remains available for serious negotiation to help the country out of the present standoff for the benefit of the people of Venezuela,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World