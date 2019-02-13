Conventions to highlight LG district tier importance

PESHAWAR: The Local Council Association (LCA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced to hold convention at the divisional level across the province to highlight the importance of the district tier.

Through a statement issued here, Local Council Association president Himayatullah Mayar said that all district nazims would organise the conventions.

The convention in Malakand district will be held on February 19, in Hazara division on 27, Dera Ismail Khan on March 6, in Bannu on March 7, in Kohat division on March 13, in Mardan on March 20 and Peshawar on March 28.

It said that all the district nazims and naib nazim have been informed to contact district councillors of their respective divisions to ensure participation in the convention. The focal persons of the respective divisions were requested to keep a close liaison with the district nazims for the arrangement’s and preparation of their respective divisions. The focal persons for divisions were nominated. They would coordinate with district nazims and district councillors of their respective divisions to make these conventions successful.