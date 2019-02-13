‘Efforts on to build bridges between traditional & latest technologies’

Islamabad : The International Islamic University (IIU) is striving to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and the engineering and technology. This is the need of the time for helping prevent the clash of civilisations through the rejection of extremism, prejudice and terrorism in light of divine teachings.

This was stated by IIU president Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh during a meeting with Ambassador of Somalia to Pakistan Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi, who called on him in his office on the university's main campus here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests and educational cooperation were discussed.

The ambassador hailed the IIU for providing quality education to the students of Muslim world.

She said the university produced mention-able graduates who were serving on the key posts in Somalia and they were also the ambassadors of the IIU’s message of peace.

The IIU president said the university would keep disseminating Islam’s message of peace and moderation.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh also said the university strived to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and the engineering and technology.

"This is need of the time as it helps avoiding the clash of civilizations through the rejection of extremism, prejudice and terrorism in the light of divine teachings," he said.

Meanwhile, renowned writer Abdul Karim Bariyalai called on IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai at his office.

The writer presented his book ” Khatm e Nabuwat” to Dr. Masoom. The rector appreciated the contributions of the writer in the field of Islamic research. He noted that writers and creative people are the figures who have abilities to change the fate of nations.

The IIU rector maintained that there must be dialogue and literature corners at universities.

Abdul Karim Bariyalai hailed the service of IIU and also appreciated the vision of the IIU rector.