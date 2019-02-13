PU to set up cancer research centre

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said PU was setting up a cancer research centre. The university has also been contacted by Oxford University for collaboration in this regard.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day short course on cancer biology at Al-Raazi Hall. The event was organised by Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics. Faculty of Life Sciences Dean Prof Dr Firdaus-e-Bareen, Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology Director Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain, MMG Chairman Prof Dr Sikandar Sultan, faculty members and students were present. Speaking on the occasion, the VC urged the researchers to conduct research having impact on socio-economic development of the country. He said PU would provide resources for such research projects. He also emphasised on ensuring quality and meeting the standards in manufacturing and services sectors.

PU convocation on 23rd: Punjab University’s 128th convocation will be held on February 23. In this regard a meeting, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, was held to review the arrangements.

On this occasion, Convener Convocation Coordination Committee Prof Dr Mubbesher Munawar Khan, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans of various faculties and convocation coordination committee members were present. The meeting was informed about various measures being taken to organise the convocation. The VC instructed the conveners of committees to ensure best facilities on the occasion.

LLB admission schedule: Punjab University has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for the LLB (5 years) part-I, II and III annual examination 2019. The last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of LLB (5 years) part-I, II and III annual examinations 2019 with single fee is April 23, 24 and 25 respectively while the forms can be submitted with double fee till May 7, 8 and 9 respectively. The last date for submission of admission forms for late college candidates of LLB (5 years) part-I and II annual examinations 2019 with single fee is April 30 and May 2 while the forms can be submitted with double fee till May 14 and 15. Details are also available on PU website.

UVAS alumni reunion on 24th: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) reviewed arrangements for its 10th annual alumni reunion scheduled to be held at Ravi Campus at Pattoki on February 24.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired a meeting and reviewed the arrangements. The UVAS alumni from across the country are expected to attend the reunion. Musical, comedy and cultural performances, rifle shooting and archery contests, campus tour and lunch are the main features of the reunion function.