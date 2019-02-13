close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

Hunting of birds by all means banned in Sindh

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 13, 2019

The Sindh Wildlife Department on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on hunting and trading of all kinds of bird species.

“Under the provisions of Section 7 (sub-section iii and v) of the Sindh Wildlife Protection Ordinance-1972, the hunting and poaching of wild animals (including all kind of birds) through the use of net, snare, bhagwa, or any other trap is strictly restricted. The permits (if any) previously issued by the Sindh Wildlife Department for trapping of any kind of birds are hereby cancelled forthwith,” said a notification issued by the chief secretary of the wildlife department.

“The wild animals and birds so confiscated shall be released in nature without unnecessary delay through transparent prescribed procedure. The offences shall be prosecuted and penalised as per the provisions of Sindh Wildlife Ordinance 1972.” The ban had been imposed with immediate effects and would remain applicable for an indefinite period, the notification added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi