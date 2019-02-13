Hunting of birds by all means banned in Sindh

The Sindh Wildlife Department on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on hunting and trading of all kinds of bird species.

“Under the provisions of Section 7 (sub-section iii and v) of the Sindh Wildlife Protection Ordinance-1972, the hunting and poaching of wild animals (including all kind of birds) through the use of net, snare, bhagwa, or any other trap is strictly restricted. The permits (if any) previously issued by the Sindh Wildlife Department for trapping of any kind of birds are hereby cancelled forthwith,” said a notification issued by the chief secretary of the wildlife department.

“The wild animals and birds so confiscated shall be released in nature without unnecessary delay through transparent prescribed procedure. The offences shall be prosecuted and penalised as per the provisions of Sindh Wildlife Ordinance 1972.” The ban had been imposed with immediate effects and would remain applicable for an indefinite period, the notification added.