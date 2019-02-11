Sarangi Musical evening enthrals audience

Islamabad : As part of the Sarangi Music Initiative a wonderful evening of musical melodies was arranged at the Nazara Hall of Serena Hotel.

Sarangi is part of the Serena Hotels Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aims to preserve and promote the musical heritage of Pakistan.

An annual online competition over the past two years has given young performers and amateur bands from across the country a platform to share their talent.

IFRA, the band from Faisalabad and Ans Rehmani from Rahim Yar Khan were the winners of Serena Sarangi Star Season 01 and 02 respectively. Both returned to Islamabad for a special performance to enthral the local audience.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “Serena continues to actively work on community support programmes, such as Sarangi that provides a platform to young and talented musicians to engage with wider audiences”.

The evening was well attended by the music lovers, corporate and diplomatic community and other prominent personalities.