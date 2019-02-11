AIOU launches teachers training programmes

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has re-launched teacher training programmes (MEd and BEd) from the new semester, spring 2019 in line with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The admission in these programs will remain open till March 5, it was announced here, a press release Sunday said.

The MEd one year comprises five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

According to the Director Admissions, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programmes has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum.

Contents development and delivery will be hallmark of all the programmes.

The University has also offered one and half year BEd programme, with eligibility MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the programme.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration has also been offered.

Eligibility for this programme is intermediate 2nd division. The AIOU had been leading University in the country that has been offering Bed, PTC AND CT since very beginning and their beneficiaries are in thousands all over the country, particularly the females.

The University’s teaching programmes are most popular in the country, with the highest enrolment, out of nearly 1.4 million students.