Three killed in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: The Sheikhupura police have identified two of the three bodies found from Barth area of Ferozwala. Both men were wanted by the police.

Authorities say all three men were shot and killed. Two have been identified as Jahangir alias Jangu and Khalil. They were wanted by the police in robbery cases. The third could not be identified.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for a postmortem examination in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke.