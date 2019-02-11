close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
February 11, 2019

Three killed in Sheikhupura

National

S
Sabah
February 11, 2019

SHEIKHUPURA: The Sheikhupura police have identified two of the three bodies found from Barth area of Ferozwala. Both men were wanted by the police.

Authorities say all three men were shot and killed. Two have been identified as Jahangir alias Jangu and Khalil. They were wanted by the police in robbery cases. The third could not be identified.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for a postmortem examination in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan