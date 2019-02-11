Army coup never to happen in India: Modi

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Sunday in Indian city Tirupur that an Army coup would never happen in India.

His assertion has come in the wake of alleged planting of false stories that the Army under the then chief General V K Singh had planned such a move in 2011-12. The general is a minister in Modi’s cabinet.

“Few days ago, the nation showed its utter disgust at a story of how a top UPA minister kept pushing a narrative that our Army will attempt a coup. Every Indian knows that our Army can do no such thing, but look at the Congress attitude,” Modi said addressing a public rally in Tirupur.

His comments come days after Union minister and former army chief General V K Singh said he had written to Modi seeking a probe into the alleged planting of false stories about an attempted coup during the UPA-II government in 2012. Singh had said that Indian Army loves the country and can never go against it. Modi also mentioned about the government fulfilling the four decades old demand for One Rank One Pension, and said “Congress also leaves no opportunity to belittle our Army.”

He said one of the Congress leaders used unpardonable language for the Army chief at a time when the Indian forces went across the border to do a so-called surgical strike. Interestingly, the strike turned up to be fake subsequently.