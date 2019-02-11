close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

169 head constables promoted

National

A
APP
February 11, 2019

FAISALABAD: As many as 169 police head constables in Faisalabad division have been promoted to the next grade.

RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar promoted the head constables to the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and appointed them to various police stations in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

