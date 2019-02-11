PAF clinch CAS ladies golf title

ISLAMABAD: PAF Golf Club Islamabad won the 1st CAS Ladies Invitational Golf Championship 2019 held at the PAF Golf Club, says a press release.

Begum Maliha Bhatti, wife of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

In the individual categories, Begum Tazeen Mujahid, wife of Chief of the Air Staff clinched the first position in Net, while Begum Bilquis Haseeb and Begum Tehmina Rashid remained second and third, respectively.

In Gross category, first position was grabbed by Begum Tahira Nazir, while Begum Aysaha Fauzan and Ms Arooba Ali stood second and third, respectively. The prize for the longest drive was won by Ms Fatima Wasti and nearest to pin was won by Ms Sana Noor. A total of 60 women golfers from four teams participated in the team event as well as in individual categories.