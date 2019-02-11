1.2m trees to be planted in Balochistan this year: CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamalon Sunday said 1.2 million trees will be plantedacross the province this year. Speaking to themedia in Quetta, JamKamal said under a five yearproject of tree plantation, more than 250 milliontreeswould be planted throughout the province tocounter environmental hazards. The new ForestActwill be imposed soon to promote reforestation in the province. He urged people to actively participate in the plantation campaign.

Earlier on Saturday,Prime Minister Imran Khan had launchedthe 10 billion Tree Plantation Drive in Balloki. Theprime minister planted a sapling at the Forest Reservein Balloki to mark the Plant for Pakistancampaign. Under the programme which aims tocounter climate change and pollution, the forestationof the land will take place in addition to establishingwild life parks. Deputy CommissionerNankana RajaMansoor Ahmed told the state newsagency that 10,000 saplings would be planted by25,000 schoolchildren along with the prime ministerto launch the tree plantation campaign.