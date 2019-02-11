SOPs devised to cope with emergencies

KARAK: In the light of the tragic accident on the Indus Highway about five days ago, the district administration devised the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to cope with any emergency situation to save the lives of the people and decided to train 50 persons for firefighting and first aid through civil defense personnel.

The meeting also decided that the motor vehicle examiner would check the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinders of the vehicles in Karak.

These decisions were made in a meeting held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Karak, Mian Abidullah Kakakhel.

The officials of all the line departments, representatives of civil defence, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Volunteer Task Force, and the owners of hotels on Indus Highway attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accidents in which 13 precious lives bunt to death. The meeting decided to devise a strategy to cope with any emergency situation in the district.

It decided that a directory of the contracts of the heads of the departments would be prepared to communicate a message to them in case of emergency and to ensure swift rescue operation.