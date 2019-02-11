close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

Jhagra says Imran imposed on nation

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

NOWSHERA: Former governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not elected rather he was imposed on the nation through a fake mandate.

Talking to reporters here, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif conducted nuclear tests and made the country’s defence invincible.

He said that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior minister in Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, was a drama and a balancing act.

Jhagra said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not deliver on its pledges and the people were disappointed with its performance.

He said that Nawaz Sharif left his ailing wife on the hospital bed and arrived in the country to face the courts.

Former governor and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that his party leadership was unblemished and did not need any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

He believed the National Accountability Bureau was being used to harass the opposition.

The former governor said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were involved in corruption and no action was being taken against them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar