Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Prolonged power outages protested in Landikotal

Peshawar

February 11, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of residents including young men and women from Khugakhel tribe staged demonstration on Sunday against the unavailability of electricity in Landikotal subdivision. Israr Ahmad Shinwari led the protest on the Bypass Road.

The protesters holding black flags chanted slogans against the Tesco officials for carrying out prolonged electricity loadshedding in Landikotal.

They also blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway by placing stones on it. Meanwhile, Khassadar and Levies personnel came to the site to control the situation and fired shots into the air to disperse the protesters.

The angry mob pelted Khassadars with stones, injuring three personnel. Two among the protesters were also injured, said Israr Shinwari, a resident.

After four hours of scuffle, the road was reopened following talks between the protesters and the administration officials.

An agreement was also inked under which the Tesco would ensure electricity supply for two more hours daily in Landikotal.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami workers and leaders also staged a rally in Landikotal Bazaar against the prolonged power outages.

