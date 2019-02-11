close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

‘Politicians’ attitude irresponsible’

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has termed the attitude of the country’s politicians most irresponsible.

In a statement here Sunday, he said that normally, in democratic countries, the opposition would protest on the policies of the government and the government’s response was serious and constructive. He said that unfortunately, both the ruling party men and the opposition were roaring and thundering over each other.

He said that accountability and justice were the hallmark of every civilised society and the criteria of accountability was the same for all the people. He said the Sahiwal killings were most unfortunate; the blood of a common man was as precious in the eyes of Allah as that of a ruler and a rich person. He said if justice was not done in this case, the rulers could not escape the divine wrath.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad