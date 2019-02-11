Siraj wants amendment to accountability laws

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday demanded the government amend laws in a manner that no corrupt person was able to escape accountability.

Talking to different delegates at Mansoora, the JI Ameer said that the Supreme Court had declared NRO black law and even the president or the prime minister did not have the powers to spare those plundering public money and amassing wealth through power abuse.

He said Pervez Musharraf had made a mockery of the Constitution and the law by protecting murderers, extortionists and plunderers of public money from the clutches of the law. However, he said that nobody would be allowed to play with the Constitution and the law now.

The JI chief urged upon the Supreme Court to summon all the beneficiaries of the NRO as no government had the authority to pardon the looters of public wealth, or those involved in abductions and other heinous crimes.

Commenting on the national economy, Sirajul Haq said that the figures revealed by the State Bank about the domestic loans obtained by the present government were most disturbing. He said the economic advisers of the government were bent upon making the nation beggar instead of driving it towards self-reliance.

He said if the rulers wanted to do any service to the country and the nation, they should abandon the policy of loans and begging and concentrate on economic reforms, documentation of the economy and strive for equitable distribution of the national resources. He said that the government would have to adopt indiscriminate accountability in order to weed out corruption. Apart from that the government should amend laws in a manner that no corrupt person was able to escape, he concluded.