Artists from within and outside Pakistan to interpret KB19 theme-Ecology

Karachi: “The KB19 will bring together innovation, excellence and criticality through a multiplicity of curatorial strategies to showcase artists from Pakistan to the world as well as strengthen a regional art exchange”, said Niilofur Farrukh- Managing Trustee of Karachi Biennale Trust and CEO of KB19 in her welcoming remarks at the Launch Reception of KB19.

The event gave a glimpse into important features of the Second Karachi Biennale KB19 that will take place in October 2019.

The theme of KB19 is Ecology with emphasis on coastal ecology. Artists from all over Pakistan and abroad will interpret the theme to start conversations on the urgency of environmental degradation. This theme has been inspired by the threat to Karachi‘s ecology manifested in the heat waves, water scarcity and pollution that the city dwellers face every day.

“KB19 is creating a first ever opportunity for Pakistani artists to engage with ecology on such a large scale. Their work will address the concerns and sensitize the audience. KB19 will carry out an exchange with national and international platforms to introduce new knowledge to harness eco-friendly changes in everyday life”, Niilofur added.-***