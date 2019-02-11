Extortionists among 15 suspects arrested by Rangers

The Rangers arrested 15 suspects, including gangsters and extortionists, during targeted operations across the city.

A spokesperson for the Rangers said troops of the paramilitary force conducted targeted raids in Saeedabad and Baghdadi Colony areas and arrested two suspects identified as Rashid Rasheed, alias Moosa, and Jugaan Lal, alias Kana.

The arrested men were allegedly associated with the Lyari gang war and involved in cases of targeted killings, extortion and drug peddling. During a raid in the Sohrab Goth area, the Rangers arrested a suspect, Mohammad Arsalan, alias Akhrot. He was allegedly involved in a number of extortion cases.

The paramilitary force also carried out raids in Baloch Colony, Mehmoodabad, Model Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Awami Colony and Sohrab Goth where they arrested 12 suspects, identified as Imtiaz alias Lara, Waheed Ali, Zawar Hussain, Irfan Ali, Mohammad Jameel, Nawaz Ali, Mohammad Tahir Hayat, Abdul Kareem, Mohammad Ammar, Husnain Abbasi, Zaheer and Mohammad Iqbal, who were allegedly involved in street crime and armed robberies in various locations of the city.

The Rangers also claimed to have seized arms and stolen items from the possession of the arrested men. The suspects were later handed over to local police to initiate legal proceedings. Earlier on Saturday, the paramilitary force arrested 12 suspects during ongoing raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, Rehan Ahmed, Imam Buksh and Majid were arrested in the Kalri area of Lyari and Frere for being involved in extortion cases and drug peddling.

During raids in Nazimabad and Sir Syed Colony, nine suspects were arrested for their involvement in a number of street crime cases, robberies and drug peddling. They were identified as Junaid, Mason, Munir, Rahim alias Fahad, Haris, Gul Zaman, Faisal, Nadir alias Nadu and Sardar.