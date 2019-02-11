close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
Labourer dies in roof collapse

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2019

A labourer died after the roof of an under construction house collapsed during a construction work in Orangi Town on Sunday.

According to police officials, two labourers working at the house located in Haryana Colony in Orangi Town within the limits of the Mominabad police station came under the debris after the roof fell on them. Following the incident, rescuers from the different welfare associations reached the site and participated in the rescue work. The rescuers were able to rescue the two with critical injuries.

The injured labourers were immediately taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where one identified as 38-year-old Siraj Khan succumbed to his injuries, while another, Imtiaz, 32, was admitted. The deceased was a resident of the same area. His body was later handed over to his family for burial. Police officials said that no case had been registered as apparently the man died accidentally.

