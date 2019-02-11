Dreams and disasters

A lot of confusion had recently been generated especially in the aftermath of the arrest of a PTI minister. The new entrants into the fold of the PTI are making uncharitable comments against the chairman of the PAC. Most of these arguments are weak, particularly when PTI leaders use morality as a ground for the chairman of the PAC to resign. The lesser said about this the better.

A minister who is a strange ally of the PTI and who can’t be a member of the PAC desperately wants to be the member of this body. His ignorance contradicts the fact that he is the most seasoned member of parliament. It seems that he has his own personal agenda to pursue and he is most likely try to do so by using his clout with the PM who in the past had used highly derogatory words for him. Of course we have short-term memories. It is being assumed that the PM is a hostage to the irrational demands of his allies. All this is leading to a weak governance system that may turn the PTI’s ‘tabdeeli’ dream into a bitter reality.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore