Man awarded two-time death sentence

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) No-III, Rawalpindi Judge Abdul Raheem awarded two times death sentence and imprisonment of 31 years to Zafar Iqbal for killing a police officer on August 10, 1999. The accused was an absconder and arrested after 17 years. The court also slapped fine of Rs270,000 upon him.

On August 10, 1999 police had registered FIR in which an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Nawaz along with some other police officials arrested two accused, Arshad Mehmood and Iftikhar Ahmed, for their involvement in different criminal activities.

After getting physical remand of the accused, when police officer Muhammad Nawaz was returning back to the police station, Zafar Iqbal, along with some other 11 people attacked the police party. The accused party opened fire and killed ASI Muhammad Nawaz and seriously injured Constable Muhammad Aftab on the occasion.

The accused party made their escape good with the two accused, Arshad Mehmood and Iftikhar Ahmed. The court had already awarded death sentenced to an accused Khalid Mehmood for his role in in this case. He died at Adiala Jail during his imprisonment.

Second accused, Zafar Iqbal, who was real brother of Khalid Mehmmod remained underground for 17 years.