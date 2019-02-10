close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
February 10, 2019

Madeeha Gohar’s anniversary

Lahore

February 10, 2019

ByOur correspondent

LAHORE : The 63rd birth anniversary of the late Madeeha Gohar was celebrated by Ajoka Theatre and the Punjabi Institute of Language and Culture (PILAC) in Lahore. Madeeha’s family, Ajoka and PILAC members cut the cake and paid tribute to the internationally acclaimed actor, director and peace activist.

