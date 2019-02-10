Madeeha Gohar’s anniversary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ByOur correspondent
LAHORE : The 63rd birth anniversary of the late Madeeha Gohar was celebrated by Ajoka Theatre and the Punjabi Institute of Language and Culture (PILAC) in Lahore. Madeeha’s family, Ajoka and PILAC members cut the cake and paid tribute to the internationally acclaimed actor, director and peace activist.
