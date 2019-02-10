close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 10, 2019

Galaxy to unveil Beckham statue before season opener

Sports

AFP
February 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California: A statue of former England and Manchester United star David Beckham will be unveiled next month by the Los Angeles Galaxy at the club’s home stadium, the team announced Friday.

The iconic midfielder — who also had stints at Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain before retiring in 2013 — will receive the honour before the Galaxy’s March 2 Major League Soccer opener against Chicago.

Beckham moved to MLS with the Galaxy in 2007 and played six seasons with the team, winning MLS titles in 2011 and 2012 and expanding the sport’s popularity in America.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports