PHF, PHA officials slam former players over undue criticism

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Punjab Hockey officials criticised former hockey players for defaming federation internationally.

Talking to media, secretary PHF Shahbaz Senior who resumed his office again after tendering his resignation on November 29, 2018 said all those players who were part of the PHF were now defaming the federation without any reason. “Pakistan hockey is being defamed around the world. Those players were busy defaming Pakistan hockey who were part of the federation in the past and received heavy perks and privileges from federation.”

Shahbaz who was also accompanied by Col (rtd) Asif Khokhar, secretary Punjab Hockey and brother of PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar again complained lack of funds and said it was a big hurdle in promotion of hockey in the country. “Players do not receive enough money for their services. There is no clear direction due to lack of funds where players hardly know whether they would be in a position to tour abroad.”

Shahbaz said that the PHF did not even have Rs 20 million to send the team to Argentina. “The cost of tour to Argentina was Rs 20 million. We did not have that amount to send the team.”

Secretary PHF said that under-21 players would be given opportunity to figure in the Hockey League to be organized in the last week of March. Secretary PHF complained that leading players have no jobs to look after themselves and their families. “I would request the private sector to come forward and help hockey.”