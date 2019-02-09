Pak, Iran calligraphy exhibition at PNCA

Islamabad: On the occasion of the 40th Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the Cultural Consulate Embassy of Iran, Pakistan National Council of Arts and National History and Literary Heritage Division arranged Calligraphy Exhibition of Iran and Pakistan at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Mehdi Honordost, Ambassador of iran, Shafqat Mahmood, Minister forFedearl Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Reza kaka, Cultural Counsellor, Syed Jamal Shah, Director General PNCA and Iftikhar Arif Director General NLPD participated. Two calligraphists were especially invited from Iran to hold two -day workshop on 8th and 9th February.

Jamal Shah spoke on the importance and significance of calligraphy in art and in life. Calligraphy can enter the most conservative quarters of Islam through art. He said that it can open its doors through Islamic calligraphy in madrassas where art is kind-of forbidden in any shape or format. The history of calligraphy has its own ups and downs through the decades and centuries. Jamal shah, being an artist of repute himself, said that calligraphy is a beautiful format of art. The work of calligraphy presented in the exhibition brings a new face of this

art. The art and culture deserve a respectable place in society.

Shafqat Mahmood thanked PNCA and Embassy of Iran for arranging this exhibition. He remarked that this and more such exhibitions and events can bring Pakistan and Iran further closer. He noted that new innovations are being made in calligraphy in interesting ways and yet all this retains the centuries-old traditions and harmony.

Iftikhar Arif said that new and young calligraphists are exploring new outlets without interfering with the basics. He too suggested that calligraphy should be incorporated in the life of madrassas for youngsters.

It is a tool of total expression. He recalled his times in Tehran where plants, flowers and pieces of calligraphy are part and parcel of very home. Calligraphy is in public domain, not exclusive or reserved for highbrows and upper crust of the society. There are institutes nationwide where the young and the seniors learn the art of calligraphy.

The exhibition with remarkable subtle colours, shapes and designs would remain open to public until February 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. -

