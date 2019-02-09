President for promoting art, culture

Islamabad :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday emphasised that necessary steps should be taken to promote art and culture which would resultantly lead towards projecting the soft image of Pakistan.

He said this during a briefing by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) regarding the activities and future plans of the organisation. Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil was also present on the occasion.

The president said that PNCA was the cultural face of the country, representing the cultural activities within and outside the country. He also directed PNCA to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate individuals who wanted to donate their personal art and cultural collections for the public.

The President expressed satisfaction that PNCA was facilitating the implementation of cultural pacts on cultural front, depicting the traditional and contemporary expressions to build the national image. He also appreciated the contributions of PNCA towards the promotion and keeping the archival record of art and cultural activities on regular basis.