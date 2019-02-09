SP penalised for ‘hurling abuses’ at SI

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of the media reports regarding misconduct of Iqbal Town SP Ali Raza with a sub-inspector and directed the DIG/IAB to conduct enquiry into the matter while the SP has been closed to Central Police Office (CPO) until the completion of the enquiry.

SP Ali Raza had reportedly hurled abuses at Sub-Inspector Naveed Abdul Majeed over some FIR, following which, the SI had written a report in the daily diary of the police station. The SI had said that he would resign from the job over the rude attitude of the SP.

Meanwhile, the capital city police officer (CCPO), Lahore, took notice of the abusive call of SHO Defence-B Ali Ajwad to the Moharar of the same police station and suspended him with immediate effect. The CCPO also asked the SP Cantt to hold enquiry into the matter. The CCPO said police officials should never misbehave with anyone.

open court: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, SSP Operations Lahore Captain® Mustansir Feroze held an open court at the Lahore DIG Operations’ office and listened to the complaints of the citizens. The SSP issued orders to the police officers concerned to the redress the genuine grievances of the citizens.

The SSP said the grievances of all the complainants visiting open courts were being redressed on a priority basis.

He assured the complainants that police would make all possible efforts for resolving their issues. He said that police officers and officials had been directed to fully cooperate with the citizens and behave with them in a friendly and polite manner.

performance: DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed Civil Lines Division SP Safdar Raza Kazmi to individually monitor the performance of SHOs of different police stations and submit a comprehensive report to him in this regard within two days.

He expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of SHOs with regard to the target for arresting the proclaimed offenders of A&B category.

Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that the SHOs of all the police stations of Lahore had been provided with the lists of top 500 target offenders. He said that crime in the City could only be controlled by grabbing these criminals and it was responsibility of the SHOs to arrest the habitual criminals.

Strict action will also be taken against the SHOs who would not improve their performance, he warned. The DIG directed all the SDPOs to visit their respective police stations on a daily basis and monitor the performance of SHOs.

Additional force, motorcycles and related logistic facilities will soon be provided to all the police stations to enhance their performance.

He stated this on Friday while chairing a meeting to review performance of the Civil Lines Division Police. He reviewed different measures taken by the Civil Lines Division Police for the elimination of crime. SHOs of most of the police stations were reprimanded by the DIG Operations for their poor performance.

The DIG directed the SDPOs and SHOs to initiate an immediate grand operation against proclaimed offenders, target offenders, drug peddlers and gamblers. He directed all the police officers, including SDPOs and SHOs, to behave politely with their subordinates as well as with the citizens.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 685 road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Nine people died and 760 suffered injuries in the road accidents.

Out of the injured, 452 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 308 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.