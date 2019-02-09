close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

Patients suffer as plants at Swabi hospital dysfunctional

National

SWABI: The patients are suffering as the oxygen and waste management plants installed at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor are inoperative despite being fitted about a year ago. The plaque fixed on the oxygen plant said it was inaugurated by the then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and provincial minister Shahram Tarakai.

The general election was due in July 2018 and the plants were inaugurated in haste for political point-scoring, locals alleged. On the day of inauguration, the oxygen plant was made functional but after the inaugural ceremony, it could not be operated for a single day due to a fault.

When contacted, Dr Rehmanullah, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, could not come up with asolid reason and said that the plant was given to the hospital by the Gajju Khan Medical College. He said all things were new in the hospital and making them work would take some time. About the dysfunctional waste management plant, the official blamed it on inadequate funds. The patients demanded the government to look into the matter and provide relief to them.

