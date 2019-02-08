District status sought for Oghi

MANSEHRA: The tehsil council Oghi approved a resolution seeking district status for the Oghi tehsil.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Nazim Raja Bashir said that previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had approved district status for the Oghi tehsil. “Now, the government has notified bifurcation of Chitral but Oghi has been ignored once again,” he said. Through another unanimous resolution, the council sought blacklisting of the contractor, who had left Rs10m development projects incomplete despite receiving the required amount. “The contractor has been paid the entire amount even though he has not executed uplift projects. The government should not only recover that money but also black-list all such contractors,” Munir Tanoli, the tehsil councillor, told the session.