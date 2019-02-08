Implementing minority quota in recruitment stressed

Islamabad : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the Establishment Division to implement minority quota in new recruitment in government departments and disposed of the petition.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition, filed by Yasir Chaudhry Advocate.

During hearing, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded before the bench that the National Testing Service (NTS) had ignored the minority quota during recruitment of staff in lower courts. He said that legal requirements were not followed in recruitment procedure.