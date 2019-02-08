Two killed in road accident

Rawalpindi : Two pedestrians were killed after a speedy vehicle hit them at Airport Road on Thursday.

80-year-old Ghulam Rasool and 18-year-old Jan Muhammad died at the spot when a Shehzore hit them. Police arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle.

Rescue 1122, spokesman, Muhammad Farooq Butt, told ‘The News’ that they reached the spot but both the persons had already expired. “We shifted their bodies to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ),” he added.