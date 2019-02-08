Minor dies from burns

LAHORE: A 4-year-old boy was burnt alive when he slipped into boiling water in the Kot Lakhpat police area on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Subhan, a resident of Tihayat village. After slipping into the boiling water, he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to burns. Police handed over the body to his family.

open court : DIG Operations Waqas Nazir will hold an open court at his office on Friday (today). He will listen to the complaints of citizens from 3pm to 5 pm.

Wardens: Traffic wardens continued maintaining the flow of traffic even during torrential rain in the provincial metropolis on Thursday.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik, the City traffic police managed traffic flow at Aik Moria Pull, Qainchi-Chungi railway crossing and Saggian Bridge despite the ongoing construction work.

The traffic wardens also pushed the broken down vehicles of the road users in distress. SP Traffic Sardar Asif Khan and SP City Asif Sidique monitored the duties of wardens on roads. Road safety: Punjab University and National Highways & Motorways Police will organise a seminar on road safety and traffic awareness on Friday (today) at 11am at Al Raazi Hall.

SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi will be the keynote speaker. PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) removed 1,020 encroachments and reunited nine missing children with their families.

PHP extended help to road users in 4,034 incidents and removed 1,020 temporary encroachments. PHP teams reunited nine children namely Naseem Bibi, Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Yameed, Muhammad Ayub and Muhammad Yousaf with their parents. Furthermore, PHP team impounded 1,523 unregistered vehicles and 6,761 other vehicles under different sections.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 800 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Four people died and 868 suffered injuries in the road accidents.Out of the injured, 491 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals. As many as 377 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.