SNGPL, DISCOS asked to print awareness message of Wafaqi Mohtasib

Islamabad: Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz directed that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to print the awareness message of Wafaqi Mohtasib so that customers could approach the Ombudsperson in case of any complaints.

He also directed the staff to approach the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority again for telecasting awareness messages on mobile phones and electronic media, so that more and more people could be aware of their right to approach the Wafaqi Mohtasib for the resolution of grievances.

The Federal Ombudsman was informed while giving the comparison that during the month of January, 2019 some 7,583 complaints received for investigation against 6,110 in January, 2018. Whereas, 6,870 complaints were disposed of during January, 2019 against 3,096 complaints in January, 2018.

While chairing the review meeting of investigating officers, he expressed complete satisfaction on their performance and progress and emphasised them for the provision of expeditious and inexpensive justice within the period of 60 days.